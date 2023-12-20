Report: Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder Agree to All Terms for 2-Fight Contract

AP Photo/Ian Walton

Heavyweight sluggers Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are set to face different opponents on Saturday at the Day of Reckoning: Fight Night in Saudi Arabia, but they reportedly finally agreed to fight each other.

According to boxing insider Dan Rafael, Joshua and Wilder have agreed to "all terms" on a two-fight deal, and they're expected to sign the contracts ahead of Saturday's event.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.