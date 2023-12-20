Report: Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder Agree to All Terms for 2-Fight Contract

Report: Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder Agree to All Terms for 2-Fight ContractDecember 20, 2023
AP Photo/Ian Walton
Heavyweight sluggers Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are set to face different opponents on Saturday at the Day of Reckoning: Fight Night in Saudi Arabia, but they reportedly finally agreed to fight each other.
According to boxing insider Dan Rafael, Joshua and Wilder have agreed to "all terms" on a two-fight deal, and they're expected to sign the contracts ahead of Saturday's event.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.