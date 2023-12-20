Oscar De La Hoya: 'The Ball is Rolling' on Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Fight

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"The ball is rolling" on a fight between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, per Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya on Wednesday.

Both Garcia and Haney confirmed as much in social media posts:

The 25-year-old Garcia (24-1, 20 knockouts) is coming off an eighth-round knockout win over Oscar Duarte on Dec. 2.

The 25-year-old Haney (31-0, 15 knockouts) just beat Regis Prograis via unanimous decision on Dec. 9 to win the WBC super lightweight title.

Haney also said on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that he's done everything he could in the lightweight division, and now he's looking toward making the biggest fights with the most money. He mentioned both Garcia and Gervonta Davis as possibilities.

Haney and Garcia have fought before, but never as professionals. They split their six amateur battles, per Michael Benson of talkSPORT.