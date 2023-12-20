Travis, Jason Kelce's Mom Donna to Serve Cookies at Chiefs, Eagles Games on Christmas

AP Photo/Matt York

Donna Kelce's famous chocolate chip cookies are coming to food vendors at Arrowhead Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field.

Aramark has partnered with Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and will sell her chocolate chip cookies at the Chiefs and Eagles games on Christmas Day, the company announced Wednesday.

All proceeds from cookie sales will be donated to to the Chiefs' Operation Breakthrough and the Eagles Autism Foundation. Aramark will also be matching the donation.

Kelce said in statement:

"I am so excited to work with Aramark to bring my cookies to Chiefs' and Eagles' fans on Christmas day. In this season of giving, it means so much to raise money for two great charities through an old-fashioned bake sale. My chocolate chip cookies have been a staple in our house for a long time, so it's very special to share the recipe that my sons love with fans during the holidays. It's even sweeter because the Eagles Autism Foundation and Operation Breakthrough will benefit; usually, it's just my boys!"

The Chiefs are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday at 1 p.m. ET and the Eagles are hosting the New York Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Kelce told PEOPLE that she will be in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday to support Jason and "may be popping by some of the cookie stands."