2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Revealed, Will Feature Best Catch, Tug-of-War, Madden, More

AP Photo/David Becker, File

The 2024 Pro Bowl in inching closer and this year's festivities have officially been revealed.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that this season's game will have games that include dodgeball, tug-of-war and Madden head-to-head competitions as some of the preceding events to the headline seven-on-seven flag football game.

The pre events are scheduled for Feb. 1 and Feb. 4, with the game itself taking place on the fourth. The different events all contain different point values, and the AFC and NFC opponents will square off for conference supremacy.

The events occurring on the 1st are Precision Passing, Best Catch, Closest to the Pin, High Stakes, Dodgeball and Kick Tac Toe. The events on the 4th are the Madden Head-to-Head, Gridiron Gauntlet, Tug-of-War, Move the Chains and the flag football game.

The winner of each event will earn three points for their respective conference, with the conference taking home the most points taking home the overall victory.

This is the second year that the Pro Bowl will be deploying the mini-games concept as opposed to the traditional contest.