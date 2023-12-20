X

NFL

    2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Revealed, Will Feature Best Catch, Tug-of-War, Madden, More

    Jack MurrayDecember 20, 2023

    FILE - AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against NFC cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) of the Seattle Seahawks and outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) of the Minnesota Vikings during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. The folks who allowed 3-on-3 basketball — also known as pick-up games at the local Y — into their grandiose spectacle and went along with the idea of handing out gold medals next summer for breakdancing are trying to lock down which new sports make the cut for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Nine are under consideration, but the one that caught my eye was the flagged, non-contact version of the game that dominates the American sporting landscape but is barely a blip to the rest of the world. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)
    AP Photo/David Becker, File

    The 2024 Pro Bowl in inching closer and this year's festivities have officially been revealed.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that this season's game will have games that include dodgeball, tug-of-war and Madden head-to-head competitions as some of the preceding events to the headline seven-on-seven flag football game.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will include dodgeball, tug-of-war and Madden head-to-head competitions, in addition to the now-annual 7-on-7 flag football game in February in Orlando. <br><br>Full breakdown: <a href="https://t.co/TNrzAkAHdP">pic.twitter.com/TNrzAkAHdP</a>

    The pre events are scheduled for Feb. 1 and Feb. 4, with the game itself taking place on the fourth. The different events all contain different point values, and the AFC and NFC opponents will square off for conference supremacy.

    The events occurring on the 1st are Precision Passing, Best Catch, Closest to the Pin, High Stakes, Dodgeball and Kick Tac Toe. The events on the 4th are the Madden Head-to-Head, Gridiron Gauntlet, Tug-of-War, Move the Chains and the flag football game.

    The winner of each event will earn three points for their respective conference, with the conference taking home the most points taking home the overall victory.

    This is the second year that the Pro Bowl will be deploying the mini-games concept as opposed to the traditional contest.

    This is the first year the Games event will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and it is the third time since 2017 that the Pro Bowl Event will take place in Orlando.

    2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Revealed, Will Feature Best Catch, Tug-of-War, Madden, More
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon