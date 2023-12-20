Video: Boxer Ryan Garcia Buys Fully Armored, 'Grenade Resistant' Cadillac

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ryan Garcia didn't have to wait until Christmas to receive any gifts.

The 25-year-old boxer gifted himself an armored, grenade-resistant Cadillac truck and an Audi R8, he revealed Tuesday on Instagram, per TMZ Sports.

"A lot of hard work and commitment has been put in and it's paying off," Garcia wrote on Instagram. "To be clear not just in a materialistic way but it's just one example of you reaping what you sow.

"Thank you, God for providing strength in everything I do and allowing me the opportunity to work hard Love you with all my heart."

Garcia, who is 24-1 with 20 knockouts, rebounded from a loss to Gervonta "Tank" Davis at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena in April with a knockout win over Oscar Duarte at Toyota Center in Houston earlier this month.

Garcia is now focused on setting up a bout with Devin Haney, though it's unclear when a potential fight might happen.