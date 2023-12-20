Mike McDaniel Told Dolphins to Tell Media to 'F Off' with Non-Cowboys Questions

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel appears to be sick of the narrative that his team can't beat good opponents.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday ahead of a Christmas Eve matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, McDaniel said he instructed his players to tell the media to "f--k off" with questions not related to Sunday's game.

McDaniel said, per ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith:

"I instructed the players that anything other than concerning yourself with the next opponent, which for us is the Dallas Cowboys, any other narrative that has to do with good teams, or playoff seeds, or the next three games, all that stuff, I gave them the clearance to tell all members of the media, to, with all due respect, F off. With all due respect. Because all we're focused on is the Dallas Cowboys, and they definitely deserve our attention. So as we clean up our game from the previous, we'll be thinking about that and the narratives will be what they be. We're not really concerned. We know that will exist but it's really inconsequential to what we're trying to do."

The Dolphins are 10-4 on the season and are in line to clinch a playoff berth for the second straight year.

However, Miami is also 0-3 against teams that currently have winning records, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, all of which are considered to be among the NFL's elite.

McDaniel previously addressed the narrative about the team's failures against winning teams following its loss to the Chiefs last month, saying that it's "something that I think we're all very aware of."

"And that's fair," McDaniel added at the time. "We shouldn't feel entitled to high opinions from the masses. We have to earn that confidence."

The Dolphins are now going up against a 10-4 Cowboys team that has already clinched a playoff berth and is contending for the No. 1 seed in the NFC alongside the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

If the Fins fall to the Cowboys, the narrative that they can't beat a winning team will only gain momentum.

Luckily for Miami, Dallas has struggled on the road this season, going 3-4 away from AT&T Stadium. Additionally, the Fins have been one of the NFL's best home teams, going 6-1 at Hard Rock Stadium.

That said, the stars are aligned for the Dolphins to finally get a win against a team with a winning record.