NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs' Jarrett Allen Eyed by Playoff Contenders; Pelicans Linked

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly among the playoff contenders eyeing a potential trade for Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Allen has drawn "plenty of interest" as teams swarm around the middling Cavaliers roster. Cleveland is 15-12 on the season, a solid record but not good enough to quell rumors the front office could look to retool.

Allen is in the midst of an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign, posting averages of 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. It's the second straight season his numbers have taken a drop since inking a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cavs.

Most of Allen's regression comes down to his role and fit. The Cavs found success utilizing Evan Mobley at center more often before he suffered a knee injury that will keep him out the next six-to-eight weeks. Allen should see an increase in prominence with Mobley on the sidelines, as evidenced by his 25-point, 14-rebound outburst Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Still, it's clear Mobley is the longer-term priority in Cleveland, which makes Allen a potential trade chip ahead of February's deadline. The Cavs could look to fortify their roster with a swing 3-4, leaving Mobley to take over full time as a center—a move that should unlock the USC product's full potential.

That said, non-shooting centers don't exactly pull massive trade hauls unless they're a Rudy Gobert-level defender. Allen is not of that caliber. He's in the dreaded middle, a pretty good, quality starter who makes a significant salary but does not make enough of a difference on either end of the floor to be a superstar.