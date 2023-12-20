NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Eyed by Insiders as Team to Watch at 2024 Deadline

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Atlanta Hawks appear likely to make some moves ahead of the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline as they look to improve in Quin Snyder's first year as head coach.

"League personnel continue to project the Hawks as one of the teams to watch for pre-deadline trade activity during this first full year with Snyder at the helm," Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday.

The Hawks hired Snyder during the 2022-23 season but this is his first full campaign at the helm, and Atlanta has struggled to meet expectations this year.

Snyder's squad sits 10th in the Eastern Conference with an 11-15 record, hence why they're expected to be pretty active on the trade market this winter as they look for upgrades around Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

The Hawks have already been linked in a number of trade rumors this season.

More recently, Fischer reported that the Hawks are a suitor for Jazz star Lauri Markkanen as Utah is open to listening to calls for the veteran.

Markkanen has been brilliant since arriving in Utah ahead of the 2022-23 season and he's averaging 23.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18 games this year while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from deep.

Fischer also reported earlier this month that the Hawks are among the teams interested in Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, though Atlanta has been linked to the veteran since before the 2023-24 campaign began.

The Hawks tried to acquire Siakam at last season's trade deadline and were willing to give up De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and draft compensation in a potential deal, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported in August.

Siakam is one of the hottest names on the trade market as he's in the final year of his contract and is set to enter free agency this summer.

The 29-year-old has also been a consistent performer for the Raptors over the last several seasons and is in the midst of a solid campaign despite the team's struggles, averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 26 games while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor and 26.3 percent from deep.