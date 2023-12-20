Jason Kelce on Eagles' Losing Streak: 'This Game Is Only Fun When You're Winning'

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The current losing streak the Philadelphia Eagles are facing is not sitting well with Jason Kelce.

Philadelphia has lost three consecutive games since starting the season at 10-1, now sitting at 10-4 and in a wild card spot. In the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the five-time All-Pro center spoke about the team's morale and how they are more than capable of improved play.

"Obviously frustrating," Kelce said. "Losing sucks, man. We're not playing to the way we're capable of playing. I think it's one thing when you lose and you're just not as talented as the other teams... I've said this the last three weeks, I think we have great players, we really do. We have great coaches, it's just not clicking right now. When you're losing consecutive games, it's not fun. This game is only fun when you're winning."

For much of the current season, it looked like Philadelphia would run away with the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The defending NFC Champions had shown an ability to win close games, limit explosive offenses like the Miami Dolphins, and have taken down other quality opponents like the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

However, a 42-19 dismantling at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers set the tone for a trio of tough weeks for the Eagles, and now finishing strong will be vital to the team's chances at securing the best possible situation heading into the postseason. A loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 also made things difficult in the division, as Philadelphia does not currently hold the tiebreaker.

However, the gauntlet of difficult teams appears to be over for the Eagles and running the table going forward is certainly possible.