Chiefs' Travis Kelce Shouts Out Patriots Fans for Cheering 'Amazing' Taylor Swift

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Taylor Swift is so beloved she can overcome wearing an outfit featuring the logo of the opposing team and get cheered by fans in an NFL stadium.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment (starts at 38:40 mark), Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shouted out the New England Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium for showering the "amazing" Swift with cheers when she was shown on the big screens.

"They showed Taylor at the game," he said. "You don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors.

"Just shows you how amazing that girl is," he added. "They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."

There wasn't a 100 percent approval rating from the Gillette Stadium crowd, as Kelce noted there "might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing."

Still, though, in a stadium with almost 65,000 people, Swift having the support of a majority of the crowd when she was wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and a Kelce beanie is impressive.

Swift did have a highlight moment in the third quarter by appearing to yell a four-letter word when Kelce was shoved down in the end zone by Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant on a third-down pass from Patrick Mahomes that somehow didn't result a flag from the officials.