Chargers' Austin Ekeler: 'I'm Still Painting My Resume' Ahead of 2024 NFL Free Agency

AP Photo/David Becker

The Los Angeles Chargers have three games remaining in an otherwise forgettable season and running back Austin Ekeler is looking to showcase his abilities to the masses.

The Chargers sit at 5-9 and have an extremely limited chance at qualifying for the playoffs. While the focus is likely on developing for next year, Ekeler's impending free agency is looming large on his mind and he said his focus is giving the league as a whole the best view of his abilities.

"I'm a free agent after this year," Ekeler said, per Kris Rhim of ESPN. "and so I'm still painting my résumé.

Ekeler has seen a production dip in 2023 as he has rushed for 506 yards and five touchdowns off of 141 carries. This puts him on pace for his lowest statistical season since 2020 and could impact his potential market when it comes to his free agency.

He acknowledged that this is a reality but expressed confidence in his abilities and that the next three games could really improve things for him.

"I know I'm the same player," Ekeler said, per Rhim. "But that doesn't matter when it comes to the contracts, when it comes to the media, when it comes to betting, when it comes to all these people that are affected by me, it's making sure I prove it to you guys."

While Ekeler's season totals will likely fall below his 2021 and 2022 statistics, they still should exceed his rushing totals from his first four seasons.