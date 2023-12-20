Eagles Rumors: Landon Dickerson Will Have Surgery on Thumb Injury, Won't Go on IR

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson will reportedly undergo surgery on his injured thumb Wednesday but will not be placed on injured reserve.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Dickerson will miss "minimal time," though there has been no determination on how long he'll be out.

The Eagles are reeling after losing three straight games and have failed to score 20 points in any of those three contests. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has gone from MVP favorite to once again facing concerns in Philadelphia about his acumen as a passer.

The offensive line has been one of the Eagles' biggest strengths the past two seasons, and losing Dickerson for any extended period will only make turning things around more difficult. Dickerson was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2022 and is an integral part of the interior offensive line that makes the Eagles so unbeatable in short-yardage situations.

With fellow guard Cam Jurgens also dealing with a pectoral injury that kept him sidelined for Monday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, one of Philly's strengths is starting to become a weakness.

If Jurgens can play against the Giants, Sua Opeta will likely slide into the left guard slot.