Packers Rumors: 'The Heat Is on' DC Joe Barry, Job Eyed by 'Many' NFL Insiders

Packers Rumors: 'The Heat Is on' DC Joe Barry, Job Eyed by 'Many' NFL InsidersDecember 20, 2023
The Green Bay Packers may not have fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry yet, but his seat is reportedly heating up.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Packers' DC job is "on the radar" of several coaches who could look to replace Barry, who has come under fire as Green Bay has dropped two straight games.
