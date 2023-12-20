Arthur Smith's Future as Falcons HC to Be Decided After the Season, Arthur Blank Says

Arthur Smith's Future as Falcons HC to Be Decided After the Season, Arthur Blank SaysDecember 20, 2023
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank declined to provide any assurances regarding head coach Arthur Smith's status for the 2024 NFL season.
Jeff Hullinger of Georgia Public Broadcasting asked Blank directly whether Smith will be back next year. Blank responded that the Falcons "are committed to Coach Smith" but added the situation will be fully evaluated in the offseason.
"We are going to play these last three games; we are committed to win," Blank said. "We will let the season play out and go from there. Obviously, this has not been the kind of year we expected; you would hear that from Coach Smith, you would hear it from our fans and our players. We understand that; we understand the challenges. At the end of the year, we will assess where we are and go from there."
