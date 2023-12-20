Chargers Rumors: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Drawing Interest from LA for HC Opening

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

As the Los Angeles Chargers start forming a list of potential head-coaching candidates, Jim Harbaugh is reportedly on the list.

Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reported the Michigan head coach interests the Chargers for their job opening but noted it's "unclear if the feeling is mutual.

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that people around the NFL are "skeptical" the Chargers would give Harbaugh the "power and/or meet the financial demands" he would be seeking to leave Michigan.

The Chargers are in the market for a new head coach and general manager after firing Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco on Dec. 15. The move came less than 24 hours after their 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

Given the leverage that Harbaugh has because of his status at Michigan, he could potentially ask to have full control over the building the roster.

There were rumors during Harbaugh's final season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 that one of the rifts between himself and the franchise because of his desire for more money and power over the roster.

Harbaugh denied those rumors, but by the end of that season, he had parted ways with the 49ers after going 44-19-1 in four years with the club.

Even though Harbaugh has yet to go back to the NFL since the end of his San Francisco tenure, it hasn't stopped him from flirting with multiple teams over the years. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings in January 2022 before they hired Kevin O'Connell.

After not getting that job, Harbaugh told Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press he was done seeking opportunities in the NFL.

"I called Warde (Manuel, the Michigan athletic director) and I asked him if he wanted me to be the head coach," Harbaugh said. "And he said, 'Yes, 100 percent.' And I said, OK then. That's what I want to do.' And I told him, 'Warde, this will not be a reoccurring theme every year. This was a one-time thing."

That sentiment lasted about one year because Harbaugh met with the Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner twice last offseason. The Broncos eventually acquired Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints and signed him to a new deal to become their head coach.

Harbaugh's status for 2024 likely won't come into focus until after the Wolverines season comes to an end. They are preparing to play Alabama in the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1.