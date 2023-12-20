NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Linked to Chargers Opening If Patriots Move on from HC

AP Photo/Matt Freed

Legendary head coach Bill Belichick might be intrigued by the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason should his run with the New England Patriots come to an end, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The Athletic's Mike Sando on Monday cited one NFL executive who thought the Chargers, who have fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, made sense for Belichick.

"The one thing that could knock them out of their norm is, are they very sensitive to the reputation that they are unwilling to pay?" the executive said. "Belichick is a complete departure in terms of how the organization has been run. It makes sense for him because he could go compete very quickly and make a run at (Don) Shula's record."

Team president John Spanos said Monday the organization is placing "no limitations" on its searches for a new coach and GM, per ESPN's Kris Rhim.

"When I looked at these last two hires, we did some good things," he said. "We didn't get where we ultimately wanted to go, but I know that we're all going to learn from it, and we're going to do even better the next time. The commitment to winning and the commitment to do whatever it takes to get there is as strong as it's ever been and really will not waiver."

The Patriots' performance after Tom Brady's departure doesn't require a wider examination of Belichick's legacy but does raise some questions over his effectiveness at this stage of his career. The 71-year-old has had four seasons to build a winner, and New England has instead missed the playoffs in three of those years.

Still, Belichick would present the surest thing on the coaching market for a franchise that perpetually underwhelms. Even if his stay in Los Angeles was brief, it would be worth it if he delivered a deep postseason run or two.

From Belichick's perspective, the Chargers will potentially be the most attractive vacancy out there.

The Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders are the only other teams without a head coach for now, and all signs point to the Washington Commanders entering the mix. The Panthers have a meddlesome owner and have watched Bryce Young struggle as a rookie. The Raiders and Commanders could both have new starting quarterbacks in 2024 and may need at least a year or two to get back to a place where they can contend.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, already has its franchise QB, Justin Herbert, and a strong enough supporting cast to where radical changes shouldn't be required. Belichick could go in and feel pretty good about winning immediately.