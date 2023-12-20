Schultz: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Out vs. Steelers with Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is out for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to an AC joint sprain, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

The team was already without starting quarterback Joe Burrow when Chase was forced to leave the Week 15 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported a day later the two-time Pro Bowler was "likely to miss some time" because of his separated shoulder.

Chase has already eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the third straight year, catching 93 passes for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Many expected the worst when Burrow was lost for the season with a wrist injury. That the bottom hasn't fallen out for Cincinnati's offense is a credit to his replacement, Jake Browning, and a testament to the depth the Bengals have at their skill positions.

Running back Joe Mixon has 1,156 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. Tyler Boyd continues to be an effective slot receiver. While injuries have disrupted Tee Higgins' campaign, he has delivered in some big moments.

The combined effects of the injuries to Burrow and Chase could be difficult to overcome, though. With the latter, there isn't another pass-catcher on the Bengals who can stretch a defense downfield in the same way.