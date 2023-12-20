Bronny James Scores 6 Points as USC Cruises Past Alabama State in Win

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Bronny James and the USC Trojans bounced back from a disappointing loss to Auburn with a 79-59 victory over the Alabama State Hornets on Tuesday night.

It was a much better showing for the Trojans, who saw every player on their roster score at least five points in the win.

Top Performers

TJ Madlock, Alabama State: 17 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

17 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Arrinten Page, USC: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL

12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL Isaiah Range, Alabama State: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST

13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST Isaiah Collier, USC: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL

11 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL Bronny James, USC: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL

USC was dominant in the first half, taking a 39-18 lead into halftime, but the team's intensity was lackluster at best in the second half as they were outscored 41-40 as Hornets junior guard TJ Madlock was the best player on the floor, notching 17 points, one rebound, three assists, one steal and two blocks.

As for the Trojans, freshman forward Arrinten Page led the way off the bench with 12 points, four rebounds and one steal while freshman guard Isaiah Collier finished with 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal

James, who is also a freshman, notched six points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

USC improved to 6-5 with the victory, but it has been an incredibly disappointing start to the season for the Trojans as they don't come close to contending with the best in college basketball.

The Trojans have lost to UC Irvine, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 15 Gonzaga, Long Beach State and Auburn. If they have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament, they're going to have to step it up over the coming weeks and months.