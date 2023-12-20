NFL Rumors: Texans' C.J. Stroud Likely Out vs. Browns amid Concussion Protocol

NFL Rumors: Texans' C.J. Stroud Likely Out vs. Browns amid Concussion ProtocolDecember 20, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is in line to miss his second straight game.
Stroud remains in concussion protocol and is likely to miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.
"He should miss another game," one source told Bien-Aime.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.