Giants Rumors: Tommy DeVito Hires Marketing Agent Maxx Lepselter over Sean Stellato

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has added a new member to his marketing team.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, DeVito has hired Maxx Lepselter as his new marketing agent over Sean Stellato, who will remain his contract agent in football-related matters.

The change to Lepselter comes after the revelation of a fee dispute between Stellato and a New Jersey pizzeria. Consiglios Old Fashioned initially said an appearance by DeVito was canceled because Stellato raised his appearance fee from $10,000 to $20,000. Stellato contended that there was no agreement signed for the appearance, but the owner of the restaurant provided proof of an agreement in principle:

DeVito wound up making the appearance anyway on Tuesday night to make up for the dispute and got some hands-on experience.

Stellato captured attention for his unique attire while attending Giants games. He made appearances on ESPN and CNN as DeVito's popularity rose in recent weeks.

However, the time in the spotlight is likely to be limited for the 25-year-old undrafted rookie, so he's trying to take advantage of his newfound recognition.

"I truly believe if Tommy continues to protect the football and play well for the Giants and can continue to build on what he's doing and continue to progress on the field he has an opportunity to hopefully be a pillar, whether he's the backup or QB 1," Lepselter told Schwartz. "To be in the New York market, being a New Jersey guy, I think his marketability is going to be there. He's a great kid, there's a lot of depth. I think fans will continue to be excited."