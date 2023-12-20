NFL Rumors: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Could Be Next Seahawks HC If Pete Carroll Retires

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Could Dan Quinn be headed to Seattle next season?



If Pete Carroll retires as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Quinn could be a candidate to replace him, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said Tuesday on the Rich Eisen Show.

"Does Pete Carroll retire in Seattle? I don't think so, but I've heard a lot over the last few weeks in these circles, like the people who work in these circles and the coaching carousel circles, that would Dan Quinn be the successor in Seattle if Pete Carroll were to hang it up after this year?" Breer said (1:15 mark)

Quinn, who has been the defensive coordinator in Dallas since 2021, has been reluctant to take on a head coaching job over the last several seasons. He received interest from a number of teams ahead of the 2023 campaign, but informed those franchises he would be remaining with the Cowboys.

However, Quinn previously spent time with the Seahawks, so the possibility of returning to the franchise as head coach could be intriguing.

Quinn served as Seattle's assistant head coach and defensive line coach from 2009 to 2010 before exiting to serve as the University of Florida's defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 2011 to 2012.

The 53-year-old returned to the Seahawks as defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2014, leading the team's top-tier defense that helped the franchise earn back-to-back Super Bowl berths and a title in 2014.

A return to Seattle would also mean a reunion between Quinn and general manager and executive vice president John Schneider, who has been in his role with the Seahawks since 2010.

Quinn's lone NFL head coaching gig came with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20. He went 43-42 in that span before being fired after an 0-5 start to the 2020 season.

Quinn led the Falcons to an NFC title and a berth in the Super Bowl during the 2016 season, but the team infamously blew a 28-3 lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Carroll, meanwhile, has been head coach of the Seahawks since 2010. He has led the team to a 135-88-1 record, two NFC championship and a Super Bowl title in his 14 years at the helm.