    76ers' Joel Embiid: 'You Can't Win with the Ball Sticking and Playing Iso Basketball'

    Doric SamDecember 20, 2023

    Amid another MVP-caliber campaign, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is enjoying the new offensive system that's predicated on ball movement.

    While speaking with ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Embiid said he believes isolation basketball isn't a winning formula, and the team's current philosophy has had a positive effect on him and his teammates.

    "You can't win with the ball sticking and playing iso basketball," Embiid said. "You gotta have movement, obviously for that to happen you gotta have the right players to play that type of system, and the ball's just gotta move. And you can see, it's so much fun. It's not just about scoring. Passing the ball, guys getting open shots, the ball is moving, everybody's happy. It's fun."

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    I sat down with the NBA's MVP, Joel Embiid, ahead of Philly-Miami on Christmas. We'll have parts of the interview all week.<br><br>On today's episode of NBA Today, ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/malika_andrews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malika_andrews</a>⁩ laid out how dominant Embiid has been, &amp; he discussed Philly's improved ball movement this year. <a href="https://t.co/9Cz14HGXdE">pic.twitter.com/9Cz14HGXdE</a>

    Embiid is coming off a 40-point, 14-rebound performance in Monday's 108-104 loss to the Chicago Bulls. It was his third 40-point outing in his last four games, and he leads the league with 34.4 points per game while also adding 11.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals.

    However, Embiid's biggest improvement has been his passing, as he's averaging a career-high 6.0 assists. While his supporting cast may lack star power following the trade of James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers lead the league with a point differential of plus-11.2.

    Philadelphia (18-8) will be back in action on Wednesday against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5).

