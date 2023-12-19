Colts' Anthony Richardson Hopes to Throw Next Month After Surgery on Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is continuing to progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery, and he's hoping to take another step soon.

Per The Athletic's James Boyd and Jenna West, Richardson said Tuesday that he hopes to finish his recovery early and begin throwing a football next month.

"They said 16 weeks after the surgery, but hopefully I'm trying to push to get [back] before that, but we'll see," said Richardson, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Oct. 24. "Hopefully, I can throw next month, but if not, whenever that time does come, I know I'm gonna rip it."

Richardson suffered a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans when he was tackled after a short run. His rookie season ended with 577 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception along with 136 rushing yards and four more scores.

"It's been up and down for me a little bit. I never missed a season in my whole career just playing football, and this is something new for me, a new experience," Richardson said. "It's allowing me to learn more about myself, learn more about the game and learn more about the people that I do have in the building."

The 21-year-old added that he was hesitant to undergo surgery but he understood that it would be the best option for his career long-term.

"Although I didn't want to get the surgery at the time, I wanted to play and I wanted to be there for my team, but this was probably the best thing for me and my future and for the team," he said. "It allows me to come back healthy, 100 percent. I'm looking forward to next season, balling out."