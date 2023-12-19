X

    Master P's Son Mercy Miller Scores 17 in Notre Dame HS Win After Record-Setting Game

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 19, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 05: Mercy Miller looks to make a move during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 5, 2023 at the Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Fresh off a 68-point performance, 4-star recruit and Houston commit Mercy Miller dropped 17 points, 10 assists and four rebounds for Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks, California) in a 94-24 win over Marshall (Los Angeles, CA) on Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the Big Valley Classic tournament.

    Prep writer Jack Pollon relayed the details on Notre Dame and Miller, who is the son of rapper, producer and record executive Master P.

    Miller just scored a school-record 68 points on 28-of-38 shooting to lead Notre Dame to a 104-44 win over Oakwood (North Hollywood, California).

    SportsCenter NEXT @SCNext

    4⭐ Mercy Miller set a Notre Dame High School (CA) school record last night dropping 68 points. 👀🚨 <br><br>(Via <a href="https://twitter.com/FyreHouseMedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FyreHouseMedia</a>) <a href="https://t.co/xGNOzmI6hO">pic.twitter.com/xGNOzmI6hO</a>

    Miller is the No. 93 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6'4", 180-pound prospect is also the No. 18 shooting guard and No. 11 overall player in California.

    Notre Dame, which entered the day ranked 47th in MaxPreps' national rankings, will now advance to play Hart (Newhall, California) in the tournament quarterfinals.

