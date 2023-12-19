Master P's Son Mercy Miller Scores 17 in Notre Dame HS Win After Record-Setting Game

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fresh off a 68-point performance, 4-star recruit and Houston commit Mercy Miller dropped 17 points, 10 assists and four rebounds for Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks, California) in a 94-24 win over Marshall (Los Angeles, CA) on Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the Big Valley Classic tournament.

Prep writer Jack Pollon relayed the details on Notre Dame and Miller, who is the son of rapper, producer and record executive Master P.

Miller just scored a school-record 68 points on 28-of-38 shooting to lead Notre Dame to a 104-44 win over Oakwood (North Hollywood, California).

Miller is the No. 93 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6'4", 180-pound prospect is also the No. 18 shooting guard and No. 11 overall player in California.