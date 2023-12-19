Smush Parker Says Kobe Bryant Never Spoke to Him in 2 Seasons as Lakers Teammates

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

There are surely plenty of NBA players who would have loved the opportunity to play alongside Kobe Bryant, but Smush Parker wasn't the biggest fan of his experience with the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

During a conversation with journalist Pablo Torre, he revealed he didn't talk to Bryant during their two seasons as teammates.

"The man never spoke to me," Parker said. "... I started with this man, I was his co-worker. Like we shared a cubicle side-by-side. How do you do that for two seasons and never hold a conversation?"

He also said he once tried to start a friendly conversation with Bryant about a football game the previous night, and the legendary guard responded by saying, "You can't talk to me. You need more accolades under your belt before you talk to me."

The conversation also delved into Parker's reaction to some of the critical comments Bryant made about him and the general disrespect he felt from the Hall of Famer.

Parker played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Lakers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers during his career, and his best two individual seasons came with the Purple and Gold in 2005-06 and 2006-07.

He averaged a combined 11.3 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals and never missed a game during the two seasons.