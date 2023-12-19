49ers Legend Jerry Rice Likens Brock Purdy to Joe Montana: 'He Doesn't Get Rattled'

AP Photo/Matt York

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has played at an MVP level this season, and he's drawing comparisons to one of the best signal-callers of all time.

During an appearance on The Warner House, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice told 49ers linebacker Fred Warner that he sees similarities between Purdy and his longtime quarterback Joe Montana.

"Brock reminds me a lot of Montana. His coolness, he doesn't get rattled, and you need your quarterback to be that way," Rice said at the 22:40 mark.

Purdy helped lead the 49ers to their sixth straight win on Sunday, throwing for 242 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-29 drubbing of the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old leads the NFL with 29 touchdowns and a 119.0 passer rating while also ranking second with 3,795 passing yards.

While Purdy has been one of the best players in the league this season, he deflected attention away from himself when asked about his thoughts on this year's MVP and instead endorsed his teammate, star running back Christian McCaffrey.

"I think Christian should be MVP," Purdy said after Sunday's win. "I really do believe that. He does everything for us ... and so in my eyes that's an MVP."

McCaffrey leads the league with 1,292 rushing yards, the only running back to reach the mark so far this season. He's scored 13 touchdowns on the ground while also adding another seven receiving scores to go with 509 yards on 57 receptions.

Rice was asked to weigh in on who should win MVP, and he found it tough to decide between Purdy and McCaffrey.

"I don't see us winning a championship without Brock Purdy. I don't see us winning a championship without CMC. So I don't know how this is gonna unfold, but I think both guys really deserve it, man," Rice said.