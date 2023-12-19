Ángel Cabrera Cleared to Play in PGA Tour Events After 2-Year Prison Sentence

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The PGA Tour reinstated Ángel Cabrera from his suspension after the 54-year-old served a two-year prison sentence.

Joel Beall of Golf Digest reported PGA Tour senior vice president Andy Levinson notified Cabrera he was reinstated via a letter which also said, "Failure to comply with the terms of your release from prison or any additional information regarding your legal situation in Argentina may result in the immediate reinstatement of your suspension."

Beall noted Cabrera was arrested in Brazil in 2021 on charges of assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities. He was convicted in July of that year in an Argentine court of assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, who was his former partner.

Argentine authorities were also seeking him in a separate case that involved assault allegations from Torres Mana. That case was joined by the golfer's former wife, Silva Rivadero, and former partner Micaela Escudero.

The PGA Tour responded by suspending him, but it lifted the suspension after he was released from prison in August.

"I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted and when I wanted," Cabrera said in a Golf Digest interview (h/t Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press). "That was wrong. I ask Micaela for forgiveness. I ask Celia for forgiveness. They had the bad luck of being with me when I was at my worst. I wasn't the devil, but I did bad things.

"I am deeply embarrassed because I disappointed the people closest to me—and everyone who loves me through golf. Golf gave me everything, and I know I will never be able to repay the debt I owe this sport."

Ferguson noted the Golf Digest story included a note that Cabrera was undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction.

Cabrera is best known among golf fans as the winner of the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters. He was also the runner-up at the 2013 Masters.