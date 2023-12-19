MLB Rumors: LHP Yuki Matsui, Padres Nearing Multiyear contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Toru Takahashi

The San Diego Padres may have found Josh Hader's replacement, as they are closing in on a deal with Japanese left-hander Yuki Matsui.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Matsui is nearing an agreement with the Padres. MLB Network's Jon Morosi added it will be a multiyear contract.

Unlike the other players expected to join MLB from a Japanese team this offseason, Matsui is a straight free agent and won't cost the Padres an additional posting fee.

MLB Trade Rumors ranked Matsui as the No. 43 overall free agent in this class, calling him "one of the better relief pitchers in Japan" during his 10-year stint with Rakuten in NPB:

"The left-hander has tallied 30+ saves on six occasions for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, including a personal-high 39 saves this past season. He worked to a 1.57 ERA over 57 1/3 innings, his third consecutive year with a sub-2.00 mark. Matsui punched out an excellent 32.4% of opposing hitters while walking just 5.9% of batters faced."

Per MLB.com's Brian Murphy, Matsui works with a 92-94 mph fastball and a splitter that serves his out-pitch. He can also throw a slider, but it's clearly his third-best offering.

The two main concerns for Matsui coming to MLB are his size and loose command. He's listed at 5'8" and 167 pounds. The Yokohama native has averaged 4.0 walks per nine innings over 501 appearances with Rakuten.

San Diego is in the market for pitching help in the starting rotation and bullpen. Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Nick Martinez are on new teams. Blake Snell and Josh Hader will likely be paid more in free agency than the Padres are willing to spend.