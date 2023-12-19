X

    Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Not Ruled Out vs. Steelers Amid Shoulder Injury, HC Says

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 19, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts during the game against the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 16, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said it remains possible wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite a shoulder injury.

    Taylor told reporters Chase would not practice Tuesday but they will "see as the week goes" in determining his status.

