Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Not Ruled Out vs. Steelers Amid Shoulder Injury, HC Says

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Not Ruled Out vs. Steelers Amid Shoulder Injury, HC SaysDecember 19, 2023
Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said it remains possible wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite a shoulder injury.
Taylor told reporters Chase would not practice Tuesday but they will "see as the week goes" in determining his status.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.