Seahawks' Geno Smith Expected to Start vs. Titans Amid Groin Injury Rehab

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expects quarterback Geno Smith to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Carroll told ESPN Radio the decision to sit Smith for Monday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles was "gut-wrenching." Smith was active for the game as he worked his way back from a groin injury, but Carroll made the call to go with backup Drew Lock, who engineered a come-from-behind 20-17 win over the Eagles.

Carroll acknowledged Smith was unhappy about the decision, saying the two had to "hug it up" afterward. Lock had taken first-team snaps all week throughout practice as the Seahawks prepared to play without Smith for a second straight game.

Smith initially suffered the groin injury in Nov. 30's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The injury could not have come at a worse possible time for Seattle, which has been fighting for its playoff life after floundering following a 6-3 start.

Monday's upset over the defending NFC champs moved the Seahawks to 7-7, keeping them in a four-way tie for the final two Wild Card spots. Seattle closes with three winnable games, starting with Sunday's game in Tennessee before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers and then closing out the regular season with a trip to Arizona.