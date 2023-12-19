Jake Paul, USA Boxing Partnering Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Jake Paul was once ripped by the boxing establishment as a joke fighter who would never be taken seriously in the sport.

Now, he's partnered with USA Boxing ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Paul and USA Boxing announced a unique relationship that will see the YouTuber-turned-boxer work with Olympians and highlight their journey next year in Paris.

"Within just three years of becoming a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a standout inspiration to younger generations and has emerged as one of the most exciting, influential figures in boxing history," USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee said in a statement. "Jake's mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history: the Olympics."

