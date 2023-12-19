Eagles' A.J. Brown Slams Critics: 'I Get Blame for More S--t Than Anything'

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has pushed back against criticism he received in the wake of Monday's 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Responding to a comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, Brown disputed a take that Jalen Hurts made the wrong read on a throw and said he gets "blame for more s--t than anything."

There's no single solution for what is plaguing the Eagles amid their three-game losing streak. The defense has allowed at least 31 points in four of the last seven games.

Even though the Seahawks only managed 20 points on Monday, Drew Lock led a 92-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes. The drive included two completions on 3rd-and-10, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 29-yard touchdown reception.

As the defense is trying to figure out how to get back to having a dominant pass rush that can take pressure off an overmatched secondary, the Eagles aren't moving the ball consistently on offense.

Monday marked the seventh time in 14 games that Philadelphia has failed to gain at least 350 yards. They've scored fewer than 20 points in all three games during this losing streak.

The 2022 team only had five games with fewer than 350 yards and was held under 20 points twice.

When the Eagles were at their best on offense this season, Brown was playing at a historic pace. The two-time Pro Bowler had an NFL-record six straight games with at least 125 yards from Weeks 3 through 8. He had 831 yards and five touchdowns during that stretch.

In the other eight games Brown has played, he has 483 yards and three touchdowns. The 26-year-old has been targeted at least 10 times in each of the past three games, but he's only turned that into 264 yards with no touchdowns.