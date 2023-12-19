Video: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Correctly Predicts Eagles' Play Call on ManningCast

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

If it seems like the Philadelphia Eagles' playbook is static, there's some evidence to support that theory.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey used his appearance on the ManningCast during Monday's game between the Eagles and Seattle Seahawks to call out one of Philadelphia's plays before the ball was snapped.

In defense of the Eagles, McCaffrey and the 49ers are very familiar with the Eagles' play-calling tendencies because those two teams just played each other two weeks ago. McCaffrey is also a very smart player who could probably predict a lot of plays before the snap.

There's a lot of heat on the Eagles in general amid their three-game losing streak. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, specifically, has been the subject of criticism for how that unit has played.

Head coach Nick Sirianni had to come out last week and say he wasn't going to take away Johnson's play-calling responsibilities. He said he wasn't planning to change anyone's role, then it was revealed on Sunday that Matt Patricia was replacing Sean Desai as the defensive play-caller.

Philadelphia's offense has been sputtering recently with fewer than 20 points in each of the past three games and 314.3 yards per game since Week 9.

Being static on offense isn't necessarily a bad thing. Shane Steichen wasn't afraid to pepper opposing defenses with the same play last season until they proved they could stop it.

There does seem to be a lack of flow and sequencing with Johnson calling plays. During the losing streak, in particular, it seems like a lot of the offense is relying on Jalen Hurts to make a play.