MLB Rumors: Yankees 'Viewed by Many' as Yoshinobu Yamamoto Frontrunner in Free Agency

The New York Yankees are reportedly "viewed by many" as the favorite to land prized Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network updated the Yamamoto sweepstakes as he nears a decision:

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are also considered contenders for Yamamoto's services. Morosi previously reported the Philadelphia Phillies also made an offer with Bryce Harper being among the pitchmen.

Yamamoto is the remaining crown jewel of the free agency process. The 25-year-old has won three straight Japanese Triple Crowns, made five All-Star appearances and has led the Pacific League in strikeouts four straight years. He boasts a fastball that regularly tops 95mph and a splitter that's ready to rack up the whiffs at the big league level.

There has been speculation that Yamamoto's contract demands could top $300 million. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported deals have not quite reached that number, but Yamamoto is expected to be by far the highest-paid Japanese import in MLB history.

It's certain Yamamoto will become one of baseball's highest-paid pitchers before ever appearing in a game. Yankees star Gerrit Cole currently holds the record for the richest contract given to a starting pitcher at $324 million over nine years—assuming we're counting Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal as a special case due to his multi-positionality.