Cowboys' Jerry Jones Backs Mike McCarthy After Blowout Loss to Josh Allen, Bills

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't lost faith in head coach Mike McCarthy despite the team suffering another defeat that raised questions over his contender credentials.

"He's coached three playoff teams in a row. I think he's done an outstanding job," Jones said Tuesday on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota). "...I frankly said to the staff yesterday, 'You got us in this spot to be as disappointed as we are about the Buffalo game. It's your fault because y'all have done such a great job this year getting our team to have the expectations that we have (this season).'"

The last two weeks encapsulated the nearly 30 years since the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl.

Dallas hammered the Philadelphia Eagles 33-13 on Dec. 10, a result that led many to conclude this season is different. This is a roster firing on all cylinders and built to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Then came a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills that saw Dak Prescott throw for just 134 yards and an interception. People were left wondering how they talked themselves back into the Cowboys in the first place.

When it comes to McCarthy, Jones can do little else but offer a full-throated endorsement. He's not going to undermine his head coach or foreshadow any offseason change with three games left in the regular season and Dallas already assured of a playoff berth.

A coach in McCarthy's position typically isn't coaching for his job during the home stretch. He has a .625 winning percentage in Dallas and could potentially claim a second NFC East crown in three seasons.

The outcome of the postseason could be the real barometer for how Jones feels.