De'Vondre Campbell Shades Packers, Says He's 'Not Playing Through Injuries Anymore'December 19, 2023
De'Vondre Campbell doesn't sound happy with the Green Bay Packers right now.
The linebacker posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he's "not playing through injuries anymore cause when s--t goes wrong they always use it against you."
De'Vondre Campbell @Came_Along_Way
Not going out my way anymore and I'm not playing through injuries anymore cause when shit goes wrong they always use it against you. I'm treating everyone accordingly and giving them the same energy they giving me. Focus on yourself and your mental 59 you owe it to yourself 🤝🏿
