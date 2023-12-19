X

    De'Vondre Campbell Shades Packers, Says He's 'Not Playing Through Injuries Anymore'

    Adam WellsDecember 19, 2023

    Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) helmet before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
    AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

    De'Vondre Campbell doesn't sound happy with the Green Bay Packers right now.

    The linebacker posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he's "not playing through injuries anymore cause when s--t goes wrong they always use it against you."

    De'Vondre Campbell @Came_Along_Way

    Not going out my way anymore and I'm not playing through injuries anymore cause when shit goes wrong they always use it against you. I'm treating everyone accordingly and giving them the same energy they giving me. Focus on yourself and your mental 59 you owe it to yourself 🤝🏿

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

