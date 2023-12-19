Jalen Hurts Says Eagles Aren't 'Committed Enough' After Loss to Drew Lock, Seahawks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Having lost three straight games after a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves scrambling to find answers.

Speaking to reporters after Monday's loss, Jalen Hurts said the Eagles aren't "committed enough" to win games right now.

The Eagles led most of the game before Drew Lock engineered a 92-yard drive that was capped off with Jaxon Smith-Njigba's touchdown reception with 28 seconds remaining to put Seattle up by three.

Philadelphia's attempt to at least tie the game ended when Hurts was picked off by Seahawks safety Julian Love.

It was Hurts' second interception of the night, giving him 12 this season. Sam Howell (15), Josh Allen (14) and Patrick Mahomes (13) are the only players who have thrown more interceptions than the Eagles quarterback.

There's no one simple answer for what has gone wrong with the Eagles during this rough stretch.

The offense has struggled to consistently move the ball over their past six games. They are averaging 314.3 yards and 22.5 points per game since Week 9, and those numbers are skewed by the win over the Buffalo Bills when they had 37 points and 378 yards.

Since racking up 185 yards on the ground against the Bills, the Eagles have a total of 330 rushing yards in their last three games.

On the defensive side of the ball, opposing teams have put up at least 394 yards against the Eagles in five of the last seven games. They held the Seahawks to 297 yards, but Lock had 92 of them on the game-winning drive.

Even if Hurts was unable to define what he meant by the Eagles lacking commitment, the reigning NFC champs need to find answers quickly if they want to be a factor in the playoffs.

The schedule lines up nicely for the Eagles to build some momentum going into the postseason. They played the New York Giants twice and Arizona Cardinals over the final three weeks.