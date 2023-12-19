49ers' Christian McCaffrey Hypes Brock Purdy in MVP Race: 'He's Been Unbelievable'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers players love advocating for their teammates in the MVP race.

Running back Christian McCaffrey appeared on the latest episode of Tom Brady's Let's Go! podcast (10:15 mark) and said quarterback Brock Purdy would be his vote for MVP with offensive tackle Trent Williams as his second choice.

"He's been unbelievable for this team," McCaffrey said of Purdy. "I hate when I hear people say anything negative like, 'oh, he's just a system quarterback.' Everyone's a system quarterback. It's a part of what being a quarterback is in my eyes."

San Francisco has won six games in a row by double digits and is sitting atop the NFC standings with an 11-3 record. The Purdy and McCaffrey combination has been unstoppable during that streak.

Naturally, it was the quarterback pushing for the running back to be MVP after Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

"I think Christian should be MVP," Purdy told reporters. "I really do believe that. He does everything for us. Runs the ball well, catches the ball, he does everything. In my eyes, that's the MVP."

Purdy has completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 3,795 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while McCaffrey has 1,292 rushing yards, 509 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns this season.