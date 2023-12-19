Video: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Talks Playing Keyboard at Zach Bryan Concert

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey has had a dominant season on the field, but he's also having a good year off the field.

The San Francisco 49ers running back showed off his piano skills in July, joining Zach Bryan at his show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Bryan invited McCaffrey on stage and let him play a solo during Bryan's hit song 'Revival.'

On Monday night, McCaffrey joined Peyton and Eli Manning during Manningcast, the alternate Monday Night Football broadcast, to talk about his experience playing in front of thousands of fans.

"Zach Bryan's the man and we did a charity concert a few years ago," McCaffrey said. "He had me and a few of my buddies and my brother went to that concert. It was a hell of a show if anyone's never been to that. It was unbelievable. Guy's incredible. It was my first Red Rocks concert too, so being from Colorado it was actually my first time I've ever been there. So, I get to say I've played piano at Red Rocks for my first ever concert, so that was pretty fun."

McCaffrey's second act to his musical debut over the summer was a standout season for the 49ers. He's recorded 1,292 rushing yards, 509 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns, leading San Francisco to a division title.