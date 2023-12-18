Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Has Friendly vs. Star's Hometown Club, Newell's Old Boys

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami has quite the preseason plan.

The MLS side announced Monday it will host Argentine side Club Atlético Newell's Old Boys at the DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 15 as part its preseason preparations.

"I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell's to our home here in Miami. It will be a special match due to everything Newell's Old Boys means to me," Inter Miami manager Tata Martino said in the club's statement. "It will also be a good opportunity to prepare for what will surely be an exciting season."

Both Martino and Messi hail from Rosario, where Newell's Old Boys plays. Messi joined the club at the age of six and played there for six years before signing with Barcelona, where he spent the majority of his career. He later would add stops at PSG and now Inter Miami.

Inter Miami will also travel to Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh Season Cup and matchups against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.