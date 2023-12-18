X

    Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Has Friendly vs. Star's Hometown Club, Newell's Old Boys

    Timothy Rapp
December 18, 2023

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - NOVEMBER 10: Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi smiles and waves to the fans as he arrives before the Noche D'Or soccer match between New York City FC and Inter Miami FC at the DRV PNK Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Lionel Messi's Inter Miami has quite the preseason plan.

    The MLS side announced Monday it will host Argentine side Club Atlético Newell's Old Boys at the DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 15 as part its preseason preparations.

    "I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell's to our home here in Miami. It will be a special match due to everything Newell's Old Boys means to me," Inter Miami manager Tata Martino said in the club's statement. "It will also be a good opportunity to prepare for what will surely be an exciting season."

    Both Martino and Messi hail from Rosario, where Newell's Old Boys plays. Messi joined the club at the age of six and played there for six years before signing with Barcelona, where he spent the majority of his career. He later would add stops at PSG and now Inter Miami.

    Inter Miami will also travel to Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh Season Cup and matchups against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.

    The club will additionally face the El Salvadoran national team before embarking on an extensive international preseason tour that will include matchups against the Hong Kong national team and the J1 League champions Vissel Kobe alongside the trip to Saudi Arabia.

