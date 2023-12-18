NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Will Be 'Aggressive' in Pursuing Bench Depth

Tanner Pearson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are expected to be active in the trade market as they look to add depth to their bench, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The NBA insider noted that the Celtics still have assets available to move after the Jrue Holiday trade over the offseason. Charania believes Boston will be looking to pivot those assets into depth on the bench.

"They're going to be aggressive in just seeing what could be out there for bench help," Charania said on Run It Back on Monday (1:20 mark).

The Celtics are a league-best 20-5 through the early part of the season, but one of the biggest questions has been depth. It seems the Celtics could be adding to their bench soon.

The Celtics' starting lineup consists of Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. Boston has solid bench options in Al Horford, Payton Pritchard Sam Hauser, but it doesn't extend much past that.

Boston's lack of depth hasn't hindered its success so far, but over the course of a long season it could start to take a toll.

The Celtics are looking to get back to the NBA Finals after falling short in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat last season, and adding some pieces on the bench could aid them in that quest.

Meanwhile, Boston will continue to lean on the new trio of Tatum, Brown and Porzingis. The group has been exciting early on, with Tatum averaging 27.3 points per game, Brown averaging 22.3 points per game and Porzingis averaging 18.9 points per game.

The Celtics have also got solid production from the new addition of Holiday, who is averaging 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. White has also anchored the Celtics at point guard, averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists per game.