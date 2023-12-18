Broncos' Sean Payton: Russell Wilson and I Have 'Great Relationship' Despite Argument

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Despite a heated exchange on the sideline during Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he and quarterback Russell Wilson have a "great relationship."

The outburst happened during the third quarter of Saturday's game as the Broncos trailed the Lions 28-7. After an offside penalty pushed the Broncos off the goal line, Payton was clearly frustrated with Wilson, yelling at him on the sideline.

Per KUSA's Mike Klis, Payton said Monday that the outburst was nothing but in-game emotions boiling over.

"Nothing more to share,'' Payton said. "It's certainly in-game intensity, heat of the moment all those things but nothing more to add."

Payton was asked if he addressed the exchange to either Wilson or the team, but he said he has not, as there hasn't been a strain on his relationship with the quarterback.

"Not at all,'' Payton said. "First of all we haven't had a team meeting. And Russ and I have a great relationship. No, not at all."

The Broncos lost the game in blowout fashion 42-17, marking their second loss in three games.

While it has been a frustrating season for Denver in many ways, the Broncos have managed to turn things around. Following a 1-5 start, the Broncos put together a five-game win streak that kept their playoff hopes alive. Denver can still make the playoffs despite the embarrassing loss on Saturday, but it will need to win its remaining games against the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders to do so.

Wilson has put together a solid season in his second year with the Broncos, passing for 2,832 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing eight interceptions.