Jets' Zach Wilson to Be QB1 When He Clears Concussion Protocol; Trevor Siemian QB2

Rich Storry/Getty Images

There is a bit of uncertainty as to who will be the New York Jets starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, and it all hinges on the health of Zach Wilson.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that if Wilson clears concussion protocol in time, he will remain the team's starter. If Wilson is unable to play, veteran backup Trevor Siemian will be inserted under center.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.