Jets' Zach Wilson to Be QB1 When He Clears Concussion Protocol; Trevor Siemian QB2

Jets' Zach Wilson to Be QB1 When He Clears Concussion Protocol; Trevor Siemian QB2December 18, 2023
Rich Storry/Getty Images
There is a bit of uncertainty as to who will be the New York Jets starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, and it all hinges on the health of Zach Wilson.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that if Wilson clears concussion protocol in time, he will remain the team's starter. If Wilson is unable to play, veteran backup Trevor Siemian will be inserted under center.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.