Joe Flacco Denied Contract Offers from Multiple Teams Last Week to Stay with Browns

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has settled in nicely with the Cleveland Browns, and he doesn't have any desire to go elsewhere.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported on Monday that Flacco's agent said that when the 38-year-old was placed on the Browns practice squad for roster management purposes, "two or three" teams inquired about signing him last week. However, Flacco was completely uninterested in a change of scenery.

"Joe didn't want to hear it," his agent Joe Linta said. "He absolutely wanted to stay in Cleveland. He loves the team. He really gets along well with the coach."

Flacco's strong relationship with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has helped him easily take the reins as the team's starting quarterback. He's led Cleveland to back-to-back wins, including a comeback victory on Sunday against the Chicago Bears despite facing a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

At 9-5, the Browns are in contention for one of the wild card spots in the AFC. As Flacco continues to get comfortable with the offense, it looks like Cleveland could make some noise in the playoffs if the team gets there.