Ex-NFL Coach: Broncos' Sean Payton 'Is Going to Let Everyone Know When He's Pissed'

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Sean Payton's anger bubbled over in Saturday's loss to the Detroit Lions, and at least one opposing coach is not surprised.

"I don't think Sean is beholden to anyone there, so he is going to let everyone know when he's pissed. He just wasn't very pissed all the time in New Orleans. They were winning," the coach told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

The Broncos are 7-7 in Payton's first season, but it's been anything but a smooth ride. Denver's defense was a weekly embarrassment in its 1-5 start, lowlighted by giving up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, but the team turned things around to win six of its next eight—thanks largely to a revamping of the defense.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has spent most of the season being wholly unspectacular, and he's accounted for five turnovers in the last three weeks. Payton ripped Wilson to shreds on the sideline after a touchdown was nullified by a questionable offensive offsides call on offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz.

"I was upset about the call," Payton said after the game. "That's all. Simple."

Payton then refused to divulge the contents of his conversation with Wilson, who took the high road when discussing the incident.

"You want a coach that's passionate," Wilson said. "We want players that are, too, and everything else. And so, we wanted to score a touchdown. I think my biggest thing is always trying to focus on the next play and unfortunately, those few plays, we didn't get the touchdowns there, so that was the only unfortunate part about that part."