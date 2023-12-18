Steelers' Damontae Kazee Suspended for NFL Season After Hit on Colts' Michael Pittman

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee for the remainder of the 2023 season following his hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The league cited "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players."

Kazee was ejected in the second quarter of Pittsburgh's 30-13 loss after making contact with Pittman as the wideout was fully extended in an effort to catch a pass.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.