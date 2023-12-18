Chiefs HC Reid: Kadarius Toney Accountable, 'Really a Good Kid and a Good Teammate'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Gaffes by Kadarius Toney have arguably cost the Kansas City Chiefs two wins this season and another one in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots turned a blowout into a stressor.

That said, coach Andy Reid is sticking by Toney's side.

"He's really a good kid and a good teammate. But you can't do what happened today. He knows that," Reid said, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

Ahead 27-10 with possession of the ball, Mahomes threw a perfect pass to Toney, who bobbled it directly into the hands of Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Mahomes was incensed on the sideline after the turnover, which was his second pick of the game and 13th of the season.

Toney's underwhelming performance this season has been a major disappointment for the Chiefs, who were hoping he would take a leap now that he's fully healthy. Instead, Toney has been blunder-filled and ineffective. He began the year by dropping a Mahomes pass that led to a pick-six in the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions and then infamously lined up well offsides in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills, negating a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Toney has recorded 27 receptions for just 169 yards and one touchdown in 2023. His 6.3 yards per reception ranks worst among qualified NFL wide receivers by more than a full yard.