Eric Montross Dies at 52; Former NBA Player Won 1993 NCAA Championship with UNC

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

The University of North Carolina announced Monday that former NBA center Eric Montross has died at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.

"Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age," the school said.

"Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill."

Montross played four years at UNC and was a key contributor on the Tar Heels' 1993 national championship team.

The Boston Celtics selected him ninth overall in the 1994 NBA draft, and he went on to spend eight seasons in the league.