NFL Rumors: Trevor Lawrence Likely Out for Jaguars vs. Bucs With Concussion

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't practice on Thursday as he continues to recover from a concussion and he is "likely" to miss Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Jaguars placed the 2022 Pro Bowler in the concussion protocol after their 23-7 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. He had played every offensive snap in the game and finished 25-of-43 for 264 yards and a touchdown.

Jacksonville was left to hope it would dodge a bullet in the same way it did when Lawrence picked up a high ankle sprain. The injury is typically serious enough to knock a player out for multiple weeks, but the third-year signal-caller didn't miss any time.

Their Week 15 loss was the Jags' third in a row. They were riding high at 8-3, but falling to 8-6 put them in a three-way tie for the best record in the AFC South.

Lawrence entering the protocol only added to the growing sense of consternation surrounding the team.

C.J. Beathard is set to be elevated to the starting role, as the 24-year-old doesn't appear to be close to getting the green light to suit up.

Beathard performed unexpectedly well at times with the San Francisco 49ers, but he has thrown just 27 passes since leaving the Bay Area. Backing up Lawrence for three seasons, he has thrown for 145 yards and an interception.