Dolphins Rumors: Tyreek Hill 'Likely' to Play vs. Cowboys Amid Ankle Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After missing Sunday's game against the New York Jets, Tyreek Hill could be making his return to the field next week.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver is likely to play in next week's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Hill suffered an ankle injury on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, causing him to miss a week, though Florio noted that the situation was a "close call."

Luckily for the Dolphins, they didn't need their star wide receiver on Sunday as Miami routed the Jets 30-0.

Hill has recorded 1,542 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this season. The Dolphins are hoping Hill will be ready to go for a big matchup against the Cowboys next week.

Hill has been electric for the Dolphins this season, picking up 100 or more yards in eight games this season. He leads the NFL in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, helping guide the Dolphins to a league-best 414.1 total yards per game this season.

Next week's matchup with the Cowboys is a big one. The Dolphins have a chance to clinch the AFC East with a win, plus a Buffalo Bills loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. If those things don't happen, the AFC East title is still up for grabs, and the Bills are looking to take it.